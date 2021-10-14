Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.