Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. Analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

