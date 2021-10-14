Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,383.33.

Antofagasta stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

