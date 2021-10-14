Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,383.33.

ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

