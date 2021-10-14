KeyCorp Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $131.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $223.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.