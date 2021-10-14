Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Albemarle stock opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

