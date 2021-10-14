Cowen Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,462.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,304.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,299.81. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

