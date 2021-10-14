Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

DH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

DH stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

