Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $881.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

