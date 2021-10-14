Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $881.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.40.
In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
