National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) vs. Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 35.58% 9.45% 1.20% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.30 $16.08 million N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

