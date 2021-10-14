Critical Comparison: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BOX and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 5 0 2.50 Zuora 0 1 4 0 2.80

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than BOX.

Volatility and Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOX and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 5.09 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -99.62 Zuora $305.42 million 7.71 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -32.05

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.13% -48.70% -2.00% Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55%

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

