Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 12.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,040,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,649,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

