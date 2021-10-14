Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.