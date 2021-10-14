St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

