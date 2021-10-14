Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

MEG opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

