The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the lowest is $67.25 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

