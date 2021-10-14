Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Expands By 275.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $920,000.

BSMT stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

