CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CFBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.