UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,433.08 ($70.98).

ASC opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,451.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,389.13. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

