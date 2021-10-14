Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.90. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,747 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

