Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

