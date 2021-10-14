Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.29

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $14.16. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 23,056 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

