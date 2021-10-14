FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.15.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.