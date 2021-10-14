Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $171.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

