Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIHY. Barclays upgraded Croda International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Croda International has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

