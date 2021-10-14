CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.