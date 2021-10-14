Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

ASB opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

