Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$4.02. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 308,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.98 million and a PE ratio of 198.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.38.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.80%.

In other Canacol Energy news, Director David A. Winter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

