Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.21

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.21 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 17,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Norcros alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.21. The stock has a market cap of £234.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.59.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.