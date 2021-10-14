Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATC. BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -30.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

