Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 447.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 132,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 108,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,114,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

