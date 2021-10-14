Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCEI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

