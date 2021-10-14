Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Financial Contrast

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Greenkraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 34.01 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.42 Greenkraft $430,000.00 7.43 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc.is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

