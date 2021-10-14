Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

