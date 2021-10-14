FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

