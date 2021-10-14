BriaCell Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,063% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

