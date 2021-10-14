Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period.

ATSPU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

