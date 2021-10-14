$103.64 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post $103.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $104.38 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

