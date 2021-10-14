Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Hold

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of HYLN opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

