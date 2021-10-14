Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NTR opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

