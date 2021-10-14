Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.
NTR opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
