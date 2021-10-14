CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

CMC Materials stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $148.26. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

