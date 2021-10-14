Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.15. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,640,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.