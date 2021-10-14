Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.01

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.01 and last traded at C$20.75, with a volume of 379666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$681.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.33.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

