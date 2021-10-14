Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.01

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.01 and last traded at C$20.75, with a volume of 379666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$681.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.33.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

