Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.64

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 423424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.3899999 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

