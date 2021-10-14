The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.42

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 54200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

