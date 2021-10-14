Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 3,210.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 496.5 days.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

