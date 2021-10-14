Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.91

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 127375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The stock has a market cap of $755.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

