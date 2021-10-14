Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

