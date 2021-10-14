Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ATCMF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About Atico Mining
