Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

